Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.