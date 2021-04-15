Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,717,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 191,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

