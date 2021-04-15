Morgan Stanley Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $575.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $579.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $574.00.

MKTX stock opened at $534.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a one year low of $393.99 and a one year high of $606.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $523.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

