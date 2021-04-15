Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 546,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,358,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,699,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

