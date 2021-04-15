eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

EBAY opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

