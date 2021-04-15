-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Transocean reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.24.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Transocean by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $15,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 237,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

