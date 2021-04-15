Raymond James Raises Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Price Target to $20.00

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

CSTR stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $405.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

