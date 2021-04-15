Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CGEN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $592.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Compugen by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 291,950 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Compugen by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 164,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Compugen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

