Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 611,366 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $138.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.71. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Palatin Technologies Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.