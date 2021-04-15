24,972 Shares in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.13.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

