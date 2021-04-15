Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 23,600 Shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mer Telemanagement Solutions by 188.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTSL opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

