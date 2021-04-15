Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $83,000 in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

DUOT stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

