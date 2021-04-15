Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CKPT opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

