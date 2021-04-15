Reviewing Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Asure Software has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

61.0% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Asure Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Asure Software and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 4 0 3.00 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asure Software presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.17%. Given Asure Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Triple P.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asure Software and Triple P’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $73.15 million 2.04 $30.00 million $0.33 23.76 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software 46.12% -0.48% -0.20% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Asure Software beats Triple P on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions to outsourced HR function. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Triple P Company Profile

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

