DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

DFDS A/S stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

