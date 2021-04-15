DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.
DFDS A/S stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.
About DFDS A/S
