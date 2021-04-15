Short Interest in QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Expands By 125.0%

QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QKLS opened at $0.07 on Thursday. QKL Stores has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About QKL Stores

QKL Stores Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors.

