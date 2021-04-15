Short Interest in QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Expands By 125.0%

QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QKLS opened at $0.07 on Thursday. QKL Stores has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
About QKL Stores
