Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 126.2% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SONVY stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SONVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

