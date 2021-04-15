13,252 Shares in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of FAT Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

FAT stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. FAT Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.08.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%. Analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

