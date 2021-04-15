Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WISA shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

