Thomas P. Werner Sells 69,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas P. Werner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00.

NYSE LW opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,656 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $869,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

