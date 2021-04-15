Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 175,000 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total transaction of $28,699,101,180.00.

OXLC opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

