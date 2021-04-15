Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $91.75 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,147.02 and a beta of 1.39.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

