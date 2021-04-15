Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $416,000 Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Immersion were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $6,349,576.86. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 943,689 shares of company stock worth $11,648,497. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

