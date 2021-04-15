Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,709 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Manchester United worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Manchester United currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $624.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

