Nomura Initiates Coverage on Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Agora stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

