Nomura Initiates Coverage on Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
Agora stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
