Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 37,001 Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 213,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 406,162 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Frank’s International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $811.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

