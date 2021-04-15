Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,055 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Matinas BioPharma worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTNB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

