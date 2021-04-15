Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Repro Med Systems worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 99.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 95,196 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 0.30. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRMD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

