Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,762 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $184.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 96,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,418,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

