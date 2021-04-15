Alembic Global Advisors Raises Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $115.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by Alembic Global Advisors from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NYSE WLK opened at $93.71 on Monday. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

