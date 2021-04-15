Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $189.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $221.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $148.27 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.67.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.