Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €265.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €265.00 ($311.76) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEURV. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €261.38 ($307.51).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.