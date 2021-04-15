Chardan Capital Trims Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price to $22.50

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Provention Bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

