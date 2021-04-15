Morgan Stanley Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $68.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.38.

EAT stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Brinker International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brinker International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

