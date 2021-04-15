Roth Capital Lowers VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $144.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

