OLO (NYSE:OLO) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OLO’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

OLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

