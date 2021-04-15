Raymond James Raises Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $71.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LUV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.10.

LUV opened at $63.03 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

