Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 745 to GBX 790. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Redrow traded as high as GBX 676.40 ($8.84) and last traded at GBX 671.80 ($8.78), with a volume of 253244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 657.40 ($8.59).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

Get Redrow alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 613.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 537.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.