Raymond James Raises Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $76.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $67.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Insiders have sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

