Short Interest in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Grows By 165.2%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

