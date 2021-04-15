Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Down 44.6% in March

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

About Yellowstone Acquisition

Yellowstone Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

