Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of USOI stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. DCM Advisors LLC owned 19.25% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

