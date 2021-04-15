Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52. Redfin has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $657,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,350 shares of company stock worth $4,575,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,324,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.