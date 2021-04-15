SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded SBA Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $281.03 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,873.41 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

