Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) to “Strong-Buy”

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

SGH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Shares of SGH opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $155,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,792 shares of company stock worth $1,554,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in SMART Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SMART Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SMART Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in SMART Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

