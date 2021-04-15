$2.38 EPS Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.43. Primerica posted earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.17.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $156.07 on Monday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $89.75 and a 52-week high of $157.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

