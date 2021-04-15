Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.93. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

