Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telstra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Telstra has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

