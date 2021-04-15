Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,750. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Softcat traded as high as GBX 1,952 ($25.50) and last traded at GBX 1,950 ($25.48), with a volume of 221467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,945 ($25.41).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Softcat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,255.67 ($16.41).

Get Softcat alerts:

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27). Also, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 42.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,649.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,396.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Softcat Company Profile (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.