Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and retailing of athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, casual and outdoor footwear. Also, it provides logistics services to footwear, apparel, and electronics industries; manufactures foamed cotton, as well as molding equipment; leases machinery and equipment; offers sub-contracting services for the manufacture of leather; provides management services; distributes licensed products; and manufactures chemical products for shoes. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. “

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yue Yuen Industrial (YUEIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.